Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Solar Capital (SLRC) and Avis Budget (CAR)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Solar Capital (SLRC) and Avis Budget (CAR).

Solar Capital (SLRC)

J.P. Morgan analyst Richard Shane maintained a Buy rating on Solar Capital today and set a price target of $21.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Shane is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.3% and a 74.3% success rate. Shane covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Apollo Investment Corp, and Santander Consumer USA.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Solar Capital is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $22.33, a 15.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $23.00 price target.

Avis Budget (CAR)

In a report released today, Chris Woronka from Deutsche Bank maintained a Hold rating on Avis Budget, with a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $43.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Woronka is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.7% and a 47.7% success rate. Woronka covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Host Hotels & Resorts, Marriot Vacations, and CorePoint Lodging.

Avis Budget has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $32.33, a -29.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 10, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $34.00 price target.

