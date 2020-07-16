Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: SLM (SLM), Hartford Financial (HIG) and Globe Life (GL)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on SLM (SLM), Hartford Financial (HIG) and Globe Life (GL).

SLM (SLM)

In a report released yesterday, Moshe Orenbuch from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on SLM, with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Orenbuch is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.6% and a 64.5% success rate. Orenbuch covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Santander Consumer USA, and Capital One Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for SLM with a $9.50 average price target.

Hartford Financial (HIG)

In a report released yesterday, Michael Zaremski from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on Hartford Financial, with a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $42.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Zaremski is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.9% and a 69.2% success rate. Zaremski covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Selective Insurance Group, Cincinnati Financial, and Arch Capital Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Hartford Financial with a $48.00 average price target.

Globe Life (GL)

In a report released yesterday, Andrew Kligerman from Credit Suisse reiterated a Buy rating on Globe Life, with a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $76.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Kligerman is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.5% and a 47.5% success rate. Kligerman covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American International Group, Brighthouse Financial, and Ameriprise Financial.

Globe Life has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $80.40.

