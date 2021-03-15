Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: SLM (SLM) and International General Insurance Holdings (IGIC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on SLM (SLM) and International General Insurance Holdings (IGIC) with bullish sentiments.

SLM (SLM)

RBC Capital analyst Jon Arfstrom maintained a Buy rating on SLM on March 11 and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $17.07, close to its 52-week high of $17.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Arfstrom is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 32.0% and a 67.0% success rate. Arfstrom covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Old National Bancorp Capital, and Discover Financial Services.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SLM is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $17.64.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

International General Insurance Holdings (IGIC)

RBC Capital analyst Mark Dwelle maintained a Buy rating on International General Insurance Holdings on March 12 and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Dwelle is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.1% and a 65.2% success rate. Dwelle covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American Equity Investment Life, American International Group, and Selective Insurance Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for International General Insurance Holdings with a $10.00 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.