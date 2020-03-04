Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: SITE Centers (SITC), Deutsche Bank AG (DB) and Visa (V)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on SITE Centers (SITC), Deutsche Bank AG (DB) and Visa (V).

SITE Centers (SITC)

In a report issued on February 28, Wes Golladay from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on SITE Centers, with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.61, close to its 52-week low of $11.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Golladay is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.3% and a 66.3% success rate. Golladay covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Retail Opportunity Investments, Essential Properties Realty, and Summit Hotel Properties.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SITE Centers is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $15.33, representing a 29.4% upside. In a report issued on February 14, Evercore ISI also assigned a Hold rating to the stock with a $15.00 price target.

Deutsche Bank AG (DB)

In a report issued on February 28, Anke Reingen from RBC Capital maintained a Sell rating on Deutsche Bank AG, with a price target of EUR7.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.14.

Reingen has an average return of 7.4% when recommending Deutsche Bank AG.

According to TipRanks.com, Reingen is ranked #2703 out of 6263 analysts.

Deutsche Bank AG has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $7.45.

Visa (V)

In a report issued on March 2, Daniel Perlin from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Visa, with a price target of $251.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $185.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Perlin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.1% and a 67.8% success rate. Perlin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Bottomline Technologies, and Jack Henry & Associates.

Visa has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $229.05.

