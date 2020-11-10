Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Simon Property (SPG) and Repay Holdings (RPAY)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Simon Property (SPG) and Repay Holdings (RPAY).

Simon Property (SPG)

In a report released today, John Kim from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on Simon Property, with a price target of $68.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $79.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.6% and a 50.5% success rate. Kim covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apartment Investment & Management, Retail Opportunity Investments, and National Health Investors.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Simon Property is a Hold with an average price target of $68.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Repay Holdings (RPAY)

In a report released yesterday, Michael Grondahl from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Repay Holdings, with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $26.49, close to its 52-week high of $27.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Grondahl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.8% and a 62.6% success rate. Grondahl covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA, International Money Express, and Front Yard Residential.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Repay Holdings with a $28.40 average price target, implying a 6.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 27, BTIG also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $31.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.