Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Silvergate Capital (SI) and Deutsche Bank AG (DB)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Silvergate Capital (SI) and Deutsche Bank AG (DB).

Silvergate Capital (SI)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Joseph Vafi maintained a Buy rating on Silvergate Capital yesterday and set a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $22.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Vafi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.6% and a 71.3% success rate. Vafi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fidelity National Info, Paypal Holdings, and Coupa Software.

Silvergate Capital has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.00, representing a 0.2% upside. In a report issued on October 16, Compass Point also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

Deutsche Bank AG (DB)

Warburg Research analyst Andreas Plaesier maintained a Hold rating on Deutsche Bank AG today and set a price target of EUR8.10. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Plaesier is ranked #6474 out of 7016 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Deutsche Bank AG is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $8.18, a -15.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on October 16, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR7.00 price target.

