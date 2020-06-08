Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Service Properties (SVC), Svb Financial Group (SIVB) and American Express (AXP)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Service Properties (SVC), Svb Financial Group (SIVB) and American Express (AXP) with bullish sentiments.

Service Properties (SVC)

In a report issued on June 5, Bryan Maher from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Service Properties, with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Maher has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -3.0% and a 47.4% success rate. Maher covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Industrial Logistics Properties, Diversified Healthcare Trust, and Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Service Properties is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $13.33.

Svb Financial Group (SIVB)

In a report released today, Ken Zerbe from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Svb Financial Group, with a price target of $260.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $237.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Zerbe is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.6% and a 44.4% success rate. Zerbe covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, People’s United Financial, and Valley National Bancorp.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Svb Financial Group with a $204.30 average price target, a -14.9% downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 29, Maxim Group also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $240.00 price target.

American Express (AXP)

Morgan Stanley analyst Betsy Graseck maintained a Buy rating on American Express today and set a price target of $117.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $111.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Graseck is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.2% and a 48.7% success rate. Graseck covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Capital One Financial, and JPMorgan Chase & Co.

American Express has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $102.13, representing a -8.7% downside. In a report issued on June 5, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

