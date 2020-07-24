Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Service Properties (SVC), Banc of California (BANC) and Alpine Income Property Trust Inc (PINE)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Service Properties (SVC), Banc of California (BANC) and Alpine Income Property Trust Inc (PINE).

Service Properties (SVC)

B.Riley FBR analyst Bryan Maher maintained a Buy rating on Service Properties today and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.97, close to its 52-week low of $3.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Maher is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -6.6% and a 45.9% success rate. Maher covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Industrial Logistics Properties, Diversified Healthcare Trust, and Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Service Properties is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $10.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Banc of California (BANC)

B.Riley FBR analyst Steve Moss reiterated a Hold rating on Banc of California yesterday and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Moss ‘ ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -4.7% and a 41.6% success rate. Moss covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Seacoast Banking Of Florida, and Bridgewater Bancshares.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Banc of California with a $11.00 average price target.

Alpine Income Property Trust Inc (PINE)

B.Riley FBR analyst Craig Kucera maintained a Buy rating on Alpine Income Property Trust Inc today and set a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Kucera is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.5% and a 58.1% success rate. Kucera covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Monmouth Real Estate Investment, Bluerock Residential Growth, and Franklin Street Properties.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Alpine Income Property Trust Inc with a $18.50 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.