Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Scully Royalty (SRL) and Ares Management (ARES)

There's a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Scully Royalty (SRL) and Ares Management (ARES) with bullish sentiments.

Scully Royalty (SRL)

In a report issued on January 19, Michael Bellisario from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Scully Royalty. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Bellisario is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.9% and a 61.1% success rate. Bellisario covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Summit Hotel Properties, and Apple Hospitality REIT.

Scully Royalty has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $575.00.

Ares Management (ARES)

Jefferies analyst Gerald O’Hara maintained a Buy rating on Ares Management on February 26 and set a price target of $56.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $52.88, close to its 52-week high of $55.96.

According to TipRanks.com, O’Hara is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 35.4% and a 89.7% success rate. O’Hara covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Blackstone Group, Carlyle Group, and LPL Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ares Management with a $57.00 average price target, representing a 7.6% upside. In a report issued on February 12, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $58.00 price target.

