Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: SBA Communications (SBAC), Northern (NTRS) and Avis Budget (CAR)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on SBA Communications (SBAC), Northern (NTRS) and Avis Budget (CAR).

SBA Communications (SBAC)

In a report released today, Simon Flannery from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on SBA Communications, with a price target of $309.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $316.74, close to its 52-week high of $317.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Flannery is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.9% and a 67.8% success rate. Flannery covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as United States Cellular, CenturyLink, and T Mobile US.

SBA Communications has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $323.10.

Northern (NTRS)

Morgan Stanley analyst Betsy Graseck maintained a Sell rating on Northern today and set a price target of $79.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $80.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Graseck is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.4% and a 51.9% success rate. Graseck covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Santander Consumer USA, and Capital One Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Northern with a $81.35 average price target.

Avis Budget (CAR)

In a report released today, Adam Jonas from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Avis Budget, with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $22.82.

Jonas has an average return of 3.6% when recommending Avis Budget.

According to TipRanks.com, Jonas is ranked #727 out of 6651 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Avis Budget with a $18.67 average price target.

