Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: SBA Communications (SBAC), Gaming and Leisure (GLPI) and KKR & Co (KKR)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on SBA Communications (SBAC), Gaming and Leisure (GLPI) and KKR & Co (KKR).

SBA Communications (SBAC)

Barclays analyst Tim Long maintained a Hold rating on SBA Communications on November 2 and set a price target of $305.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $291.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Long is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.8% and a 59.4% success rate. Long covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Keysight Technologies, and Motorola Solutions.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SBA Communications is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $337.25.

Gaming and Leisure (GLPI)

Barclays analyst Felicia Hendrix maintained a Buy rating on Gaming and Leisure on November 2 and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $38.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Hendrix is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.0% and a 52.0% success rate. Hendrix covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Norwegian Cruise Line, Penn National Gaming, and Royal Caribbean.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Gaming and Leisure with a $44.50 average price target, a 17.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 2, Jefferies also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $50.00 price target.

KKR & Co (KKR)

In a report issued on November 2, Jeremy Campbell from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on KKR & Co, with a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $34.89, close to its 52-week high of $37.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Campbell is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.3% and a 62.9% success rate. Campbell covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Virtus Investment Partners, Intercontinental Exchange, and Apollo Global Management.

KKR & Co has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $42.39, which is a 24.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 20, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $39.00 price target.

