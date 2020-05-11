Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: SBA Communications (SBAC), Brookfield Property Partners (BPY) and Park Hotels & Resorts (PK)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on SBA Communications (SBAC), Brookfield Property Partners (BPY) and Park Hotels & Resorts (PK).

SBA Communications (SBAC)

RBC Capital analyst Jonathan Atkin maintained a Buy rating on SBA Communications today and set a price target of $317.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $297.83, close to its 52-week high of $317.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Atkin is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 17.7% and a 81.8% success rate. Atkin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GDS Holdings, Wideopenwest, and CenturyLink.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for SBA Communications with a $320.73 average price target, implying a 10.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 28, Credit Suisse also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $365.00 price target.

Brookfield Property Partners (BPY)

In a report released today, Neil Downey from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Brookfield Property Partners, with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.27, close to its 52-week low of $7.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Downey is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.0% and a 66.7% success rate. Downey covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT, and Brookfield Asset Mng.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Brookfield Property Partners is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $22.00.

Park Hotels & Resorts (PK)

In a report released today, Chris Woronka from Deutsche Bank maintained a Hold rating on Park Hotels & Resorts, with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.02, close to its 52-week low of $3.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Woronka has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -12.7% and a 34.1% success rate. Woronka covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Summit Hotel Properties, Host Hotels & Resorts, and Hertz Global Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Park Hotels & Resorts is a Hold with an average price target of $14.45.

