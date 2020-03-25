Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Sandstorm Gold (SAND) and Macquarie Infrastructure Company (MIC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Sandstorm Gold (SAND) and Macquarie Infrastructure Company (MIC) with bullish sentiments.

Sandstorm Gold (SAND)

RBC Capital analyst Melissa Oliphant maintained a Buy rating on Sandstorm Gold yesterday and set a price target of C$9.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Oliphant is ranked #3925 out of 6165 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sandstorm Gold is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $7.33, which is a 29.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 19, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$10.50 price target.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company (MIC)

In a report released today, T J Schultz from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Macquarie Infrastructure Company, with a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Schultz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.5% and a 57.7% success rate. Schultz covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Oasis Midstream Partners, and Black Stone Minerals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Macquarie Infrastructure Company with a $35.00 average price target.

