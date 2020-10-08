Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Safehold (SAFE) and United Community Banks (UCBI)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Safehold (SAFE) and United Community Banks (UCBI) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Safehold (SAFE)

Raymond James analyst Stephen Laws maintained a Hold rating on Safehold yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $62.55, close to its 52-week high of $67.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Laws is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.5% and a 61.0% success rate. Laws covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Colony Credit Real Estate, Kkr Real Estate Finance, and Granite Point Mortgage.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Safehold with a $56.00 average price target.

United Community Banks (UCBI)

In a report released yesterday, Michael Rose from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on United Community Banks. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $18.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.2% and a 54.0% success rate. Rose covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Pinnacle Financial Partners, Texas Capital Bancshares, and Independent Bank Group.

United Community Banks has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.00.

