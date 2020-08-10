Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Sabra Healthcare REIT (SBRA), Vivint Smart Home (VVNT) and Brookfield Property Partners (BPY)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Sabra Healthcare REIT (SBRA), Vivint Smart Home (VVNT) and Brookfield Property Partners (BPY).

Sabra Healthcare REIT (SBRA)

In a report issued on August 7, Steven Valiquette from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Sabra Healthcare REIT, with a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $15.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Valiquette is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.6% and a 54.4% success rate. Valiquette covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as American Renal Associates Holdings, Tenet Healthcare, and Universal Health.

Sabra Healthcare REIT has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $14.43.

Vivint Smart Home (VVNT)

RBC Capital analyst Shweta Khajuria maintained a Hold rating on Vivint Smart Home on August 7 and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $17.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Khajuria is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 80.2% and a 88.5% success rate. Khajuria covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as J2 Global, TrueCar, and SciPlay.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Vivint Smart Home is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $20.00.

Brookfield Property Partners (BPY)

In a report issued on August 7, Neil Downey from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Brookfield Property Partners, with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $11.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Downey is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.3% and a 68.6% success rate. Downey covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT, Northview Apartment REIT, and Brookfield Asset Mng.

Brookfield Property Partners has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.08.

