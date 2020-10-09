Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Sabra Healthcare REIT (SBRA), National Storage Affiliates (NSA) and Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Sabra Healthcare REIT (SBRA), National Storage Affiliates (NSA) and Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR).

Sabra Healthcare REIT (SBRA)

In a report issued on February 21, John Kim from BMO Capital maintained a Sell rating on Sabra Healthcare REIT, with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.2% and a 52.0% success rate. Kim covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apartment Investment & Management, Retail Opportunity Investments, and National Storage Affiliates.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Sabra Healthcare REIT with a $16.00 average price target, implying an 8.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 23, Merrill Lynch also downgraded the stock to Sell.

National Storage Affiliates (NSA)

In a report issued on February 24, Jeremy Metz from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on National Storage Affiliates, with a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $34.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Metz is ranked #4051 out of 7008 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on National Storage Affiliates is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $34.17, representing a -1.3% downside. In a report issued on March 30, Truist Financial also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $27.00 price target.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR)

BMO Capital analyst Ari Klein maintained a Hold rating on Xenia Hotels & Resorts on February 24 and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Klein is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.4% and a 65.0% success rate. Klein covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Host Hotels & Resorts, Park Hotels & Resorts, and Hersha Hospitality.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Xenia Hotels & Resorts is a Hold with an average price target of $8.67, which is a -7.9% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 24, B.Riley Financial also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

