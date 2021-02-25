Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) and Summit Industrial Income REIT (OtherSMMCF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) and Summit Industrial Income REIT (SMMCF) with bullish sentiments.

Royal Bank Of Canada (RY)

In a report released today, Gabriel Dechaine from National Bank maintained a Buy rating on Royal Bank Of Canada, with a price target of C$123.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $89.15, close to its 52-week high of $90.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Dechaine is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.1% and a 66.9% success rate. Dechaine covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Bank of Commerce, Toronto Dominion Bank, and Canadian Western Bank.

Royal Bank Of Canada has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $96.13, representing a 7.2% upside. In a report issued on February 16, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$119.00 price target.

Summit Industrial Income REIT (SMMCF)

In a report released today, Matt Kornack from National Bank maintained a Buy rating on Summit Industrial Income REIT, with a price target of C$16.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $11.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Kornack is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 18.5% and a 91.4% success rate. Kornack covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, Artis Real Estate Investment, and AMERICAN HOTEL.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Summit Industrial Income REIT is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $12.04, representing a 9.1% upside. In a report issued on February 19, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$15.00 price target.

