Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) and Chatham Lodging (CLDT)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) and Chatham Lodging (CLDT).

Royal Bank Of Canada (RY)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Scott Chan CFA maintained a Buy rating on Royal Bank Of Canada today and set a price target of C$116.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $88.89, close to its 52-week high of $89.69.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.4% and a 56.0% success rate. CFA covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Bank of Commerce, National Bank of Canada, and Toronto Dominion Bank.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Royal Bank Of Canada is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $94.11, which is a 6.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 16, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$119.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Chatham Lodging (CLDT)

In a report released today, Ari Klein from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on Chatham Lodging, with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $13.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Klein is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.8% and a 50.0% success rate. Klein covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Host Hotels & Resorts, Hersha Hospitality, and Pebblebrook Hotel.

Chatham Lodging has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.25.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.