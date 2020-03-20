Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) and Alaris Royalty (OtherALARF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) and Alaris Royalty (ALARF).

Royal Bank Of Canada (RY)

TD Securities analyst Mario Mendonca maintained a Buy rating on Royal Bank Of Canada today and set a price target of C$105.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $54.51, close to its 52-week low of $53.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Mendonca is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.3% and a 59.5% success rate. Mendonca covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as National Bank of Canada, Bank Of Nova Scotia, and Sun Life Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Royal Bank Of Canada is a Hold with an average price target of $76.32.

Alaris Royalty (ALARF)

In a report released today, Jaeme Gloyn from National Bank maintained a Hold rating on Alaris Royalty, with a price target of C$8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.05, equals to its 52-week low of $5.05.

Gloyn has an average return of 9.1% when recommending Alaris Royalty.

According to TipRanks.com, Gloyn is ranked #1102 out of 6124 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alaris Royalty is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $15.12.

