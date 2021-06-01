Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (RSVA) and Crescent Acquisition (CRSA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (RSVA) and Crescent Acquisition (CRSA) with bullish sentiments.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (RSVA)

Northland Securities analyst Gus Richard maintained a Buy rating on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $14.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Richard is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 34.5% and a 73.2% success rate. Richard covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Power Integrations, and Enphase Energy.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $25.00.

Crescent Acquisition (CRSA)

Crescent Acquisition received a Buy rating and a $17.00 price target from Northland Securities analyst Michael Latimore today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $10.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.7% and a 57.6% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Comtech Telecommunications, Synchronoss Technologies, and Ribbon Communications.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Crescent Acquisition with a $15.50 average price target.

