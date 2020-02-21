Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: RioCan Real Estate Investment (OtherRIOCF) and Summit Industrial Income REIT (OtherSMMCF)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on RioCan Real Estate Investment (RIOCF) and Summit Industrial Income REIT (SMMCF).

RioCan Real Estate Investment (RIOCF)

In a report released yesterday, Dean Wilkinson from CIBC maintained a Buy rating on RioCan Real Estate Investment, with a price target of C$30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.81.

Wilkinson has an average return of 7.5% when recommending RioCan Real Estate Investment.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilkinson is ranked #301 out of 5994 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on RioCan Real Estate Investment is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $22.44, which is a 7.8% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$31.25 price target.

Summit Industrial Income REIT (SMMCF)

In a report released yesterday, Chris Couprie from CIBC maintained a Hold rating on Summit Industrial Income REIT, with a price target of C$14.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.87, close to its 52-week high of $10.00.

Couprie has an average return of 24.5% when recommending Summit Industrial Income REIT.

According to TipRanks.com, Couprie is ranked #1254 out of 5994 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Summit Industrial Income REIT is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $10.77.

