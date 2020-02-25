Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Retail Properties of America (RPAI) and Diamond Eagle Acquisition (DEAC)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Retail Properties of America (RPAI) and Diamond Eagle Acquisition (DEAC).

Retail Properties of America (RPAI)

J.P. Morgan analyst Michael Mueller maintained a Hold rating on Retail Properties of America today and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Mueller is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.0% and a 63.4% success rate. Mueller covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Monmouth Real Estate Investment, First Industrial Realty, and Spirit Realty Capital.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Retail Properties of America.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Diamond Eagle Acquisition (DEAC)

Diamond Eagle Acquisition received a Buy rating and a $25.00 price target from Craig-Hallum analyst Ryan Sigdahl today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Sigdahl is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.9% and a 0.0% success rate. Sigdahl covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as US Auto Parts Network, Lithia Motors, and Asbury.

Diamond Eagle Acquisition has an analyst consensus of Hold.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.