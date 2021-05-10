Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Reinsurance Group (RGA), Sprott (SII) and AdaptHealth (AHCO)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Reinsurance Group (RGA), Sprott (SII) and AdaptHealth (AHCO).

Reinsurance Group (RGA)

RBC Capital analyst Mark Dwelle maintained a Hold rating on Reinsurance Group on May 7 and set a price target of $129.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $126.26, close to its 52-week high of $134.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Dwelle is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.3% and a 64.0% success rate. Dwelle covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as International General Insurance Holdings, American Equity Investment Life, and American International Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Reinsurance Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $136.00.

Sprott (SII)

In a report issued on May 7, Geoffrey Kwan from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Sprott, with a price target of C$58.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $46.12, close to its 52-week high of $47.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Kwan is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.6% and a 57.8% success rate. Kwan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Brookfield Asset Mng, Element Financial, and Equitable Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Sprott with a $44.50 average price target, representing a -1.1% downside. In a report issued on April 26, TD Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$50.00 price target.

AdaptHealth (AHCO)

RBC Capital analyst Anton Hie maintained a Buy rating on AdaptHealth on May 6 and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $26.34.

Hie has an average return of 3.7% when recommending AdaptHealth.

According to TipRanks.com, Hie is ranked #1583 out of 7498 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for AdaptHealth with a $40.67 average price target, representing a 56.5% upside. In a report issued on May 6, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $44.00 price target.

