Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Regions Financial (RF), Fortress Transportation (FTAI) and Tpg Re Finance (TRTX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Regions Financial (RF), Fortress Transportation (FTAI) and Tpg Re Finance (TRTX) with bullish sentiments.

Regions Financial (RF)

In a report released today, Michael Rose from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Regions Financial. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $22.34, close to its 52-week high of $23.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.3% and a 56.0% success rate. Rose covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American National Bankshares, Pinnacle Financial Partners, and Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Regions Financial with a $22.93 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Fortress Transportation (FTAI)

In a report released today, Robert Dodd from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Fortress Transportation. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $30.48, close to its 52-week high of $31.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Dodd is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.9% and a 72.3% success rate. Dodd covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Investcorp Credit Management BDC, and Sixth Street Specialty Lending.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Fortress Transportation with a $33.50 average price target.

Tpg Re Finance (TRTX)

Raymond James analyst Stephen Laws reiterated a Buy rating on Tpg Re Finance today and set a price target of $15.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $13.98, close to its 52-week high of $14.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Laws is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.7% and a 71.8% success rate. Laws covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance, Finance of America Companies, and Colony Credit Real Estate.

Tpg Re Finance has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.13.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.