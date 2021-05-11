Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Regency Centers (REG), Ventas (VTR) and Lexington Realty (LXP)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Regency Centers (REG), Ventas (VTR) and Lexington Realty (LXP).

Regency Centers (REG)

In a report released yesterday, Samir Khanal from Evercore ISI maintained a Hold rating on Regency Centers, with a price target of $64.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $65.43, close to its 52-week high of $67.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Khanal is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.3% and a 60.0% success rate. Khanal covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as National Storage Affiliates, Urban Edge Properties, and Brixmor Property.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Regency Centers with a $61.31 average price target, which is a -7.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 6, BMO Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $63.00 price target.

Ventas (VTR)

Evercore ISI analyst Steve Sakwa maintained a Hold rating on Ventas yesterday and set a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $54.93, close to its 52-week high of $58.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Sakwa is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.1% and a 56.6% success rate. Sakwa covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Corporate Office Properties, Healthpeak Properties, and Eastgroup Properties.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Ventas with a $55.82 average price target, representing a 1.5% upside. In a report released yesterday, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $53.00 price target.

Lexington Realty (LXP)

In a report released yesterday, Sheila McGrath from Evercore ISI maintained a Buy rating on Lexington Realty, with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.58, close to its 52-week high of $12.75.

According to TipRanks.com, McGrath is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 7.8% and a 51.2% success rate. McGrath covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Brookfield Property Partners, Essential Properties Realty, and Four Corners Property.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lexington Realty is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $13.00.

