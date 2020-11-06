Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Redfin (RDFN) and Ventas (VTR)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Redfin (RDFN) and Ventas (VTR) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Redfin (RDFN)

In a report released today, John Egbert from Stifel Nicolaus maintained a Hold rating on Redfin, with a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $47.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Egbert is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.2% and a 62.7% success rate. Egbert covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Spotify Technology SA, and Zillow Group Class A.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Redfin with a $56.29 average price target, which is a 17.7% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Needham also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock.

Ventas (VTR)

In a report released today, John Kim from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on Ventas, with a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $41.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.6% and a 50.3% success rate. Kim covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apartment Investment & Management, Retail Opportunity Investments, and National Health Investors.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Ventas with a $40.60 average price target.

