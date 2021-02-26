Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Realty Income (O), FS Bancorp (FSBW) and Starwood Property (STWD)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Realty Income (O), FS Bancorp (FSBW) and Starwood Property (STWD) with bullish sentiments.

Realty Income (O)

In a report released yesterday, RJ Milligan from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Realty Income, with a price target of $71.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $61.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Milligan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.5% and a 67.9% success rate. Milligan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Alpine Income Property Trust Inc, Essential Properties Realty, and National Retail Properties.

Realty Income has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $69.80.

FS Bancorp (FSBW)

Raymond James analyst David Feaster reiterated a Buy rating on FS Bancorp yesterday and set a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $60.03, close to its 52-week high of $61.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Feaster is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 37.4% and a 94.9% success rate. Feaster covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Central Valley Community Bancorp, Bank of NT Butterfield & Son, and Seacoast Banking Of Florida.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for FS Bancorp with a $70.00 average price target.

Starwood Property (STWD)

In a report released today, Stephen Laws from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Starwood Property, with a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $22.71, close to its 52-week high of $25.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Laws is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.9% and a 68.5% success rate. Laws covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance, Colony Credit Real Estate, and Broadmark Realty Capital.

Starwood Property has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $23.00, implying a -1.6% downside from current levels. In a report released today, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

