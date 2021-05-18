Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Realty Income (O) and Iron Mountain (IRM)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Realty Income (O) and Iron Mountain (IRM).

Realty Income (O)

In a report issued on May 14, Wes Golladay from Robert W. Baird maintained a Hold rating on Realty Income, with a price target of $66.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $65.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Golladay is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.3% and a 64.0% success rate. Golladay covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Alpine Income Property Trust Inc, Retail Opportunity Investments, and Retail Properties of America.

Realty Income has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $70.20, a 7.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 30, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $73.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Iron Mountain (IRM)

In a report released yesterday, Sheila McGrath from Evercore ISI maintained a Buy rating on Iron Mountain, with a price target of $47.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $43.55, close to its 52-week high of $43.76.

According to TipRanks.com, McGrath is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 45.2% success rate. McGrath covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Brookfield Property Partners, Essential Properties Realty, and Four Corners Property.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Iron Mountain with a $35.00 average price target, which is a -18.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 7, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $44.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.