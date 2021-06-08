Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Ready Capital (RC), HBT Financial (HBT) and Healthequity (HQY)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Ready Capital (RC), HBT Financial (HBT) and Healthequity (HQY).

Ready Capital (RC)

In a report released yesterday, Stephen Laws from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Ready Capital, with a price target of $16.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.70, close to its 52-week high of $15.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Laws is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.7% and a 71.8% success rate. Laws covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance, Finance of America Companies, and Colony Credit Real Estate.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ready Capital is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $16.10, which is a 4.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 28, B.Riley Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $17.00 price target.

HBT Financial (HBT)

In a report released yesterday, Daniel Tamayo from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on HBT Financial. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.94, close to its 52-week high of $18.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Tamayo is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.9% and a 85.2% success rate. Tamayo covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Guaranty Federal Bancshares, and Farmers National Banc Oh.

HBT Financial has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $19.00.

Healthequity (HQY)

In a report released yesterday, Charles Peters from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Healthequity. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $82.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Peters is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.4% and a 68.4% success rate. Peters covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Argo Group International Holdings, American Equity Investment Life, and Hallmark Financial Services.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Healthequity is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $87.00, representing a 6.7% upside. In a report issued on June 3, Barrington also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $90.00 price target.

