Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Ready Capital (RC), Greensky (GSKY) and Canadian Bank of Commerce (CM)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Ready Capital (RC), Greensky (GSKY) and Canadian Bank of Commerce (CM).

Ready Capital (RC)

In a report released today, Stephen Laws from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Ready Capital, with a price target of $7.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.00, close to its 52-week low of $3.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Laws is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.9% and a 53.9% success rate. Laws covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance, Colony Credit Real Estate, and Broadmark Realty Capital.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Ready Capital with a $13.67 average price target, representing a 150.4% upside. In a report issued on May 1, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $17.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Greensky (GSKY)

In a report released today, William Ryan from Compass Point maintained a Hold rating on Greensky, with a price target of $3.30. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.48, close to its 52-week low of $3.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Ryan is ranked #5871 out of 6546 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Greensky is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $4.10, which is a 13.9% upside from current levels. In a report released today, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $4.00 price target.

Canadian Bank of Commerce (CM)

In a report released today, Ebrahim Poonawala from Merrill Lynch maintained a Hold rating on Canadian Bank of Commerce, with a price target of $88.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $58.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Poonawala is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.7% and a 45.2% success rate. Poonawala covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Texas Capital Bancshares, Prosperity Bancshares, and Toronto Dominion Bank.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Canadian Bank of Commerce is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $67.62, implying a 15.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 11, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$80.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.