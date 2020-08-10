Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Radian Group (RDN), Sun Life Financial (SLF) and Ebix (EBIX)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Radian Group (RDN), Sun Life Financial (SLF) and Ebix (EBIX).

Radian Group (RDN)

In a report issued on August 7, Douglas Harter from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on Radian Group, with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Harter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.4% and a 66.8% success rate. Harter covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Ellington Residential Mortgage, Arlington Asset Investment, and ARMOUR Residential REIT.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Radian Group with a $20.94 average price target.

Sun Life Financial (SLF)

In a report released today, Mike Rizvanovic from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Sun Life Financial, with a price target of C$60.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $42.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Rizvanovic is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.1% and a 52.6% success rate. Rizvanovic covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Bank of Commerce, National Bank of Canada, and Canadian Western Bank.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sun Life Financial is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $42.76, which is a 3.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 30, Veritas Investment Research also upgraded the stock to Buy with a C$59.00 price target.

Ebix (EBIX)

BMO Capital analyst James Fotheringham maintained a Hold rating on Ebix today and set a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $26.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Fotheringham is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.4% and a 72.0% success rate. Fotheringham covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Apollo Global Management, and JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Ebix with a $33.00 average price target.

