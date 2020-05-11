Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Radian Group (RDN), SpareBank 1 SMN (OtherSRMGF) and Exor (OtherEXXRF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Radian Group (RDN), SpareBank 1 SMN (SRMGF) and Exor (EXXRF).

Radian Group (RDN)

In a report issued on May 7, Mark Dwelle from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Radian Group, with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $14.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Dwelle is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.4% and a 56.1% success rate. Dwelle covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American Equity Investment Life, American International Group, and Marsh & Mclennan Companies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Radian Group with a $21.67 average price target.

SpareBank 1 SMN (SRMGF)

Kepler Capital analyst Christoffer Adams maintained a Hold rating on SpareBank 1 SMN on May 8 and set a price target of NOK78.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Adams ‘ ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -12.6% and a 31.9% success rate. Adams covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge, Erste Group Bank AG, and Helgeland Sparebank.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for SpareBank 1 SMN with a $7.64 average price target.

Exor (EXXRF)

In a report issued on May 8, Marco Baccaglio from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Exor, with a price target of EUR68.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $52.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Baccaglio is ranked #6192 out of 6561 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Exor is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $74.60.

