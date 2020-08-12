Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Radian Group (RDN), Eastgroup Properties (EGP) and Owl Rock Capital (ORCC)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Radian Group (RDN), Eastgroup Properties (EGP) and Owl Rock Capital (ORCC) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Radian Group (RDN)

RBC Capital analyst Mark Dwelle maintained a Hold rating on Radian Group on August 10 and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $16.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Dwelle is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.2% and a 61.1% success rate. Dwelle covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as International General Insurance Holdings, American Equity Investment Life, and American International Group.

Radian Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $21.28, a 32.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 7, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

Eastgroup Properties (EGP)

In a report released yesterday, Michael Carroll from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Eastgroup Properties, with a price target of $132.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $133.03, close to its 52-week high of $142.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Carroll is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.0% and a 75.5% success rate. Carroll covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Monmouth Real Estate Investment, Industrial Logistics Properties, and Easterly Government Properties.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Eastgroup Properties is a Hold with an average price target of $138.00, a 0.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 4, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $138.00 price target.

Owl Rock Capital (ORCC)

RBC Capital analyst Kenneth Lee maintained a Hold rating on Owl Rock Capital on August 10 and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $12.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.3% and a 60.4% success rate. Lee covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Sixth Street Specialty Lending, BrightSphere Investment Group, and Victory Capital Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Owl Rock Capital with a $13.31 average price target.

