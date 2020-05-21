Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Quilter (OtherQUILF), Prologis (PLD) and Noah Holdings (NOAH)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Quilter (QUILF), Prologis (PLD) and Noah Holdings (NOAH) with bullish sentiments.

Quilter (QUILF)

In a report issued on May 19, Ben Bathurst from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Quilter, with a price target of p150.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.37, close to its 52-week low of $1.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Bathurst is ranked #4319 out of 6612 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Quilter with a $1.84 average price target.

Prologis (PLD)

In a report issued on May 19, Michael Carroll from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Prologis, with a price target of $102.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $86.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Carroll is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.3% and a 61.1% success rate. Carroll covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Industrial Logistics Properties, Easterly Government Properties, and Diversified Healthcare Trust.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Prologis with a $93.71 average price target.

Noah Holdings (NOAH)

Nomura analyst Shengbo Tang maintained a Buy rating on Noah Holdings on May 19 and set a price target of $37.06. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $27.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Tang is ranked #3204 out of 6612 analysts.

Noah Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $35.28.

