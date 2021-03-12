Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Quarterhill (OtherQTRHF), AMERICAN HOTEL (OtherAHOTF) and AYR Strategies (OtherAYRWF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Quarterhill (QTRHF), AMERICAN HOTEL (AHOTF) and AYR Strategies (AYRWF) with bullish sentiments.

Quarterhill (QTRHF)

In a report released yesterday, Doug Taylor from Canaccord Genuity assigned a Buy rating to Quarterhill, with a price target of C$3.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.11, close to its 52-week high of $2.45.

Taylor has an average return of 12.8% when recommending Quarterhill.

According to TipRanks.com, Taylor is ranked #124 out of 7372 analysts.

Quarterhill has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.39.

AMERICAN HOTEL (AHOTF)

In a report released yesterday, Mark Rothschild from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on AMERICAN HOTEL, with a price target of C$4.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.17, close to its 52-week high of $3.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Rothschild is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.6% and a 77.6% success rate. Rothschild covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, Choice Properties Real Estate Investment, and Dream Office Real Estate Investment.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AMERICAN HOTEL is a Hold with an average price target of $2.97.

AYR Strategies (AYRWF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Matt Bottomley maintained a Buy rating on AYR Strategies yesterday and set a price target of C$70.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $32.46, close to its 52-week high of $37.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Bottomley is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 35.1% and a 56.1% success rate. Bottomley covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Harvest Health & Recreation, OrganiGram Holdings, and Trulieve Cannabis.

AYR Strategies has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $44.73, representing a 36.0% upside. In a report released yesterday, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $43.50 price target.

