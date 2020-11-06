Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: QTS Realty (QTS), Federated Hermes (FHI) and Prudential Financial (PRU)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on QTS Realty (QTS), Federated Hermes (FHI) and Prudential Financial (PRU).

QTS Realty (QTS)

In a report issued on November 3, Jonathan Atkin from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on QTS Realty, with a price target of $79.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $65.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Atkin is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 19.5% and a 81.0% success rate. Atkin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GDS Holdings, Megaport, and Verizon.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for QTS Realty with a $74.50 average price target, representing a 13.7% upside. In a report issued on October 28, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $74.00 price target.

Federated Hermes (FHI)

RBC Capital analyst Kenneth Lee maintained a Hold rating on Federated Hermes on November 3 and set a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $24.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.7% and a 60.9% success rate. Lee covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American Equity Investment Life, Sixth Street Specialty Lending, and BrightSphere Investment Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Federated Hermes is a Hold with an average price target of $26.50, representing a 9.6% upside. In a report issued on November 2, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

Prudential Financial (PRU)

In a report issued on November 4, Mark Dwelle from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Prudential Financial, with a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $65.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Dwelle is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 58.3% success rate. Dwelle covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as International General Insurance Holdings, American Equity Investment Life, and American International Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Prudential Financial with a $68.60 average price target, which is a 7.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 3, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $70.00 price target.

