Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: QTS Realty (QTS), Boston Properties (BXP) and Retail Opportunity Investments (ROIC)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on QTS Realty (QTS), Boston Properties (BXP) and Retail Opportunity Investments (ROIC).

QTS Realty (QTS)

In a report issued on July 27, Jonathan Petersen from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on QTS Realty, with a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $70.80, close to its 52-week high of $72.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Petersen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.5% and a 71.1% success rate. Petersen covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apartment Investment & Management, National Retail Properties, and Mid-America Apartment.

QTS Realty has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $74.58, a 4.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 15, Barclays also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $73.00 price target.

Boston Properties (BXP)

In a report issued on July 28, Peter Abramowitz from Jefferies maintained a Hold rating on Boston Properties, with a price target of $96.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $90.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Abramowitz is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 2.0% and a 100.0% success rate. Abramowitz covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Easterly Government Properties, Corporate Office Properties, and Hudson Pacific Properties.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Boston Properties is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $105.33, which is a 16.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 30, Piper Sandler also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $100.00 price target.

Retail Opportunity Investments (ROIC)

Jefferies analyst Linda Tsai maintained a Hold rating on Retail Opportunity Investments on July 29 and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsai is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.2% and a 57.1% success rate. Tsai covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Retail Properties of America, Spirit Realty Capital, and Brixmor Property.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Retail Opportunity Investments with a $12.40 average price target, a 7.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 21, BMO Capital also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

