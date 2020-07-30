Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: QCR Holdings (QCRH), Aaron’s (AAN) and Great Western Bancorp (GWB)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on QCR Holdings (QCRH), Aaron’s (AAN) and Great Western Bancorp (GWB) with bullish sentiments.

QCR Holdings (QCRH)

In a report released yesterday, Michael Diana from Maxim Group reiterated a Buy rating on QCR Holdings, with a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $30.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Diana is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -5.3% and a 46.7% success rate. Diana covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Savings Financial Group, Arlington Asset Investment, and Westamerica Bancorporation.

Currently, the analyst consensus on QCR Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $37.00.

Aaron’s (AAN)

In a report released today, Bradley Thomas from KeyBanc maintained a Buy rating on Aaron’s, with a price target of $64.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $54.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Thomas is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.3% and a 63.4% success rate. Thomas covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, Dollar General, and Tempur Sealy.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aaron’s is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $64.88, implying a 32.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Berenberg Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $68.00 price target.

Great Western Bancorp (GWB)

In a report released today, Jon Arfstrom from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Great Western Bancorp, with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $12.68, close to its 52-week low of $10.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Arfstrom is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.0% and a 55.8% success rate. Arfstrom covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Old National Bancorp Capital, and Discover Financial Services.

Great Western Bancorp has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $17.50.

