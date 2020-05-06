Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Prudential Financial (PRU), GATX (GATX) and First Busey (BUSE)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Prudential Financial (PRU), GATX (GATX) and First Busey (BUSE) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Prudential Financial (PRU)

B.Riley FBR analyst Randy Binner maintained a Hold rating on Prudential Financial today and set a price target of $57.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $58.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Binner is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.9% and a 55.9% success rate. Binner covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Federal National Mortgage Association, American Equity Investment Life, and National General Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Prudential Financial is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $68.75, representing a 14.9% upside. In a report released today, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $67.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

GATX (GATX)

Cowen & Co. analyst Matt Elkott maintained a Hold rating on GATX today and set a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $60.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Elkott is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -1.7% and a 37.1% success rate. Elkott covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, Freightcar America, and Trinity Industries.

Currently, the analyst consensus on GATX is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $70.00.

First Busey (BUSE)

B.Riley FBR analyst Steve Moss reiterated a Hold rating on First Busey today and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $16.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Moss ‘ ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -6.3% and a 39.7% success rate. Moss covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Seacoast Banking Of Florida, and Bridgewater Bancshares.

Currently, the analyst consensus on First Busey is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $21.50.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.