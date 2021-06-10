Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Prosperity Bancshares (PB) and Healthequity (HQY)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Prosperity Bancshares (PB) and Healthequity (HQY) with bullish sentiments.

Prosperity Bancshares (PB)

Raymond James analyst Michael Rose maintained a Buy rating on Prosperity Bancshares yesterday and set a price target of $84.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $75.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.8% and a 55.7% success rate. Rose covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American National Bankshares, Atlantic Capital Bancshares, and Pinnacle Financial Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Prosperity Bancshares with a $81.86 average price target.

Healthequity (HQY)

In a report released today, Charles Peters from Raymond James initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Healthequity and a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $77.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Peters is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.3% and a 68.0% success rate. Peters covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Argo Group International Holdings, American Equity Investment Life, and Hallmark Financial Services.

Healthequity has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $86.50, implying a 5.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 7, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $87.00 price target.

