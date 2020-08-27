Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Prospect Capital (PSEC) and Axos Financial (AX)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Prospect Capital (PSEC) and Axos Financial (AX).

Prospect Capital (PSEC)

In a report released yesterday, Robert Dodd from Raymond James maintained a Sell rating on Prospect Capital. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Dodd is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.7% and a 65.9% success rate. Dodd covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Sixth Street Specialty Lending, and Compass Diversified Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Prospect Capital with a $4.50 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Axos Financial (AX)

Raymond James analyst David Feaster reiterated a Buy rating on Axos Financial yesterday and set a price target of $28.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $24.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Feaster is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.6% and a 37.5% success rate. Feaster covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Central Valley Community Bancorp, Bank of NT Butterfield & Son, and Central Pacific Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Axos Financial is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $27.17.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.