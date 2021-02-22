Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Progressive (PGR), Gaming and Leisure (GLPI) and Americold Realty (COLD)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Progressive (PGR), Gaming and Leisure (GLPI) and Americold Realty (COLD) with bullish sentiments.

Progressive (PGR)

In a report released today, Charles Peters from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Progressive, with a price target of $115.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $86.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Peters is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.9% and a 68.8% success rate. Peters covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Argo Group International Holdings, American Equity Investment Life, and Old Republic International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Progressive is a Hold with an average price target of $95.11.

Gaming and Leisure (GLPI)

In a report issued on February 19, RJ Milligan from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Gaming and Leisure, with a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $43.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Milligan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.1% and a 65.0% success rate. Milligan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Alpine Income Property Trust Inc, Essential Properties Realty, and National Retail Properties.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Gaming and Leisure is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $47.79, which is a 10.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 19, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $49.00 price target.

Americold Realty (COLD)

Raymond James analyst William Crow maintained a Buy rating on Americold Realty on February 19 and set a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $36.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Crow is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.5% and a 66.5% success rate. Crow covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Washington Real Estate Investment, Easterly Government Properties, and Corporate Office Properties.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Americold Realty with a $43.00 average price target, representing a 17.4% upside. In a report issued on February 19, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $43.00 price target.

