Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Progressive (PGR), First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (FCRD) and New Residential Inv (NRZ)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Progressive (PGR), First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (FCRD) and New Residential Inv (NRZ).

Progressive (PGR)

In a report released today, Charles Peters from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Progressive, with a price target of $115.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $101.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Peters is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.5% and a 67.6% success rate. Peters covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Argo Group International Holdings, American Equity Investment Life, and Hallmark Financial Services.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Progressive is a Hold with an average price target of $96.20.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (FCRD)

In a report released today, Robert Dodd from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.48, close to its 52-week high of $4.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Dodd is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.2% and a 69.3% success rate. Dodd covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Sixth Street Specialty Lending, and Compass Diversified Holdings.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has an analyst consensus of Hold.

New Residential Inv (NRZ)

In a report released yesterday, Stephen Laws from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on New Residential Inv, with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $10.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Laws is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.6% and a 68.6% success rate. Laws covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance, Finance of America Companies, and Colony Credit Real Estate.

New Residential Inv has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.72, representing a 24.1% upside. In a report issued on May 7, Argus Research also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

