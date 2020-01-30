Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Progressive (PGR), EZCORP (EZPW) and Duke Realty (DRE)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Progressive (PGR), EZCORP (EZPW) and Duke Realty (DRE).

Progressive (PGR)

B.Riley FBR analyst Randy Binner maintained a Buy rating on Progressive today and set a price target of $96.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $80.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Binner is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.8% and a 64.7% success rate. Binner covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Federal National Mortgage Association, American Equity Investment Life, and Health Insurance Innovations.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Progressive with a $82.60 average price target, which is a 3.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 21, Citigroup also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $85.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

EZCORP (EZPW)

B.Riley FBR analyst Scott Buck maintained a Buy rating on EZCORP today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Buck is ranked #3356 out of 5868 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on EZCORP is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $10.00.

Duke Realty (DRE)

In a report released yesterday, Jeremy Metz from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on Duke Realty, with a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $36.38, close to its 52-week high of $36.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Metz is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.0% and a 48.9% success rate. Metz covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Brixmor Property, American Finance, and Simon Property.

Duke Realty has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $35.92, representing a -0.8% downside. In a report issued on January 23, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.