Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Progressive (PGR), Bluerock Residential Growth (BRG) and Hercules Capital (HTGC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Progressive (PGR), Bluerock Residential Growth (BRG) and Hercules Capital (HTGC) with bullish sentiments.

Progressive (PGR)

B.Riley FBR analyst Randy Binner maintained a Buy rating on Progressive yesterday and set a price target of $96.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $81.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Binner is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.9% and a 65.9% success rate. Binner covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Federal National Mortgage Association, American Equity Investment Life, and Health Insurance Innovations.

Progressive has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $83.75.

Bluerock Residential Growth (BRG)

B.Riley FBR analyst Craig Kucera maintained a Buy rating on Bluerock Residential Growth today and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Kucera is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.0% and a 70.9% success rate. Kucera covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Alpine Income Property Trust Inc, Monmouth Real Estate Investment, and Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co.

Bluerock Residential Growth has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.75, implying a 10.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 18, Compass Point also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.75 price target.

Hercules Capital (HTGC)

In a report released today, Timothy P. Hayes from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Hercules Capital, with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.21, close to its 52-week high of $15.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Hayes is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.6% and a 93.2% success rate. Hayes covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Ellington Financial, Saratoga Investment, and New Residential Inv.

Hercules Capital has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.50.

