Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Progressive (PGR) and Sixth Street Specialty Lending (TSLX)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Progressive (PGR) and Sixth Street Specialty Lending (TSLX).

Progressive (PGR)

Wells Fargo analyst Elyse Greenspan maintained a Sell rating on Progressive today and set a price target of $94.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $103.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Greenspan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.1% and a 67.2% success rate. Greenspan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American International Group, Marsh & Mclennan Companies, and United Insurance Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Progressive with a $96.20 average price target.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (TSLX)

Oppenheimer analyst Mitchel Penn maintained a Buy rating on Sixth Street Specialty Lending today and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $22.13, close to its 52-week high of $22.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Penn is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 12.1% and a 81.0% success rate. Penn covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Trinity Capital, Inc., Gladstone Investment, and Golub Capital Bdc.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Sixth Street Specialty Lending with a $23.17 average price target, representing a 3.9% upside. In a report released yesterday, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

