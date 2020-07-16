Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Progressive (PGR) and Mogo Finance Technology (MOGO)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Progressive (PGR) and Mogo Finance Technology (MOGO).

Progressive (PGR)

In a report released yesterday, Randy Binner from B.Riley FBR assigned a Hold rating to Progressive, with a price target of $83.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $85.89, close to its 52-week high of $86.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Binner is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.1% and a 59.7% success rate. Binner covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Federal National Mortgage Association, American Equity Investment Life, and National General Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Progressive is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $91.25, representing a 7.4% upside. In a report released yesterday, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $85.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Mogo Finance Technology (MOGO)

In a report released yesterday, Scott Buck from B.Riley FBR assigned a Buy rating to Mogo Finance Technology, with a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Buck is ranked #6492 out of 6791 analysts.

Mogo Finance Technology has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.97, which is a 16.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$4.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.