Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Progressive (PGR) and Ashford Hospitality (AHT)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Progressive (PGR) and Ashford Hospitality (AHT).

Progressive (PGR)

In a report released yesterday, Randy Binner from B.Riley FBR maintained a Hold rating on Progressive, with a price target of $83.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $77.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Binner is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.0% and a 53.4% success rate. Binner covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Federal National Mortgage Association, American Equity Investment Life, and Eagle Point Credit Company.

Progressive has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $83.86, an 11.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 4, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Ashford Hospitality (AHT)

In a report released yesterday, Bryan Maher from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Ashford Hospitality, with a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.53, close to its 52-week low of $0.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Maher is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -11.4% and a 41.2% success rate. Maher covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Industrial Logistics Properties, Diversified Healthcare Trust, and Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Ashford Hospitality with a $1.88 average price target.

