Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: PROG Holdings (PRG), Fortress Transportation (FTAI) and Broadmark Realty Capital (BRMK)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on PROG Holdings (PRG), Fortress Transportation (FTAI) and Broadmark Realty Capital (BRMK) with bullish sentiments.

PROG Holdings (PRG)

Raymond James analyst Bobby Griffin reiterated a Buy rating on PROG Holdings today and set a price target of $63.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $50.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Griffin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 40.3% and a 69.0% success rate. Griffin covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Advance Auto Parts, Bed Bath & Beyond, and Aaron’s Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for PROG Holdings with a $63.80 average price target, implying a 25.0% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Stephens also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $57.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Fortress Transportation (FTAI)

In a report released today, Robert Dodd from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Fortress Transportation, with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $26.73, close to its 52-week high of $28.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Dodd is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.5% and a 70.2% success rate. Dodd covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Sixth Street Specialty Lending, and Compass Diversified Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Fortress Transportation is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $28.75, implying a 9.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 11, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $27.00 price target.

Broadmark Realty Capital (BRMK)

In a report released today, Stephen Laws from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Broadmark Realty Capital, with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $10.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Laws is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.9% and a 68.5% success rate. Laws covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance, Colony Credit Real Estate, and Kkr Real Estate Finance.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Broadmark Realty Capital is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $11.75.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.