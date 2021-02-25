Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Premier Financial (PFC), istar Financial (STAR) and Easterly Government Properties (DEA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Premier Financial (PFC), istar Financial (STAR) and Easterly Government Properties (DEA) with bullish sentiments.

Premier Financial (PFC)

In a report released today, David Long from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Premier Financial, with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $31.49, close to its 52-week high of $31.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Long is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.6% and a 36.3% success rate. Long covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Enterprise Financial Services, and Old National Bancorp Capital.

Premier Financial has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $31.50.

istar Financial (STAR)

Raymond James analyst Stephen Laws reiterated a Buy rating on istar Financial yesterday and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $17.73, close to its 52-week high of $17.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Laws is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.4% and a 70.3% success rate. Laws covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance, Broadmark Realty Capital, and Kkr Real Estate Finance.

istar Financial has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $25.00.

Easterly Government Properties (DEA)

In a report released today, William Crow from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Easterly Government Properties, with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $22.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Crow is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.1% and a 68.8% success rate. Crow covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Washington Real Estate Investment, Corporate Office Properties, and Armada Hoffler Properties.

Easterly Government Properties has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $25.67, which is a 15.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

